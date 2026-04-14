Iran, India in touch on passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz: Envoy Mohammad Fathali

Iran Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali addresses the media on Israel-Iran conflict, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

India and Iran are in contact with each other on the passage of Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian embassy is sending a fresh consignment of about 20,000 kg of medicine from India on Monday night, an Iranian diplomat told The Indian Express on Monday.

So far 45,000 kg of medicines have been shipped to Iran in two batches since the war broke out. The latest batch will be sent in a Mahaan air flight from Delhi to Mashhad, sources said, for nationwide distribution.

These medicines are mainly for Iranians who have been injured in US and Israeli strikes in the war before the two-week ceasefire was declared on April 9.