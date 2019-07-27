Iran grants India consular access to 18 crew of detained British vessel

Iran has granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detained British vessel Stena Impero, the government said in Delhi.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted, “Received an update on ‘Stena Impero’. Our Embassy availed consular access today evening. All 18 Indian crew members on board are safe and doing fine. Will continue to push for their early release.”

Earlier in the day, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said, “Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero. Similar access is underway to other 5 crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic.”

Giving an update on the 18 Indians on board the British oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized last Friday by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for what Tehran called alleged violation of international maritime rules, Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, had said on Thursday that India has called for their early release and repatriation.

“We have sought access. We hope we are granted (access) very soon. We continue to impress upon Iranian authorities to release them so that they can be repatriated,” he said.

Indian officials had met the 24 Indian crew members who were on board shipping vessel ‘Grace 1’, which was detained by Gibraltar police authorities, and assured them that the government will take necessary steps to ensure their release and repatriation, the MEA said on Thursday.

Iranian oil tanker ‘Grace 1’ was seized off the Spanish coast earlier this month by British marines and Gibraltar police. A team of the Indian High Commission in London met the Indian crew and staff on board VLCC Grace 1 on Wednesday, Muraleedharan said.

“Crew’s morale is high. Assured all assistance for early release. HCI London will facilitate necessary travel document and related arrangements,” the minister tweeted.

Kumar, at a media briefing, said India had sought consular access, which was granted on Wednesday, and a three-member team met all 24 crew members.

“What we saw was that the crew members were very calm, very composed, and there was no sense of panic. They had been in regular touch with their family members. We had assured them that the government of India will undertake all the necessary steps to ensure their early release and repatriation,” he said.