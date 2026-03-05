Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US, calls sunken warship ‘guest of India’s Navy’

Iranian warship IRIS Dena is seen in the Bay of Bengal during International Fleet Review held at Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

A day after an Iranian warship, which was returning from Visakhapatnam following an exercise organised by the Indian Navy last month, was torpedoed by a United States submarine, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned the US of setting the wrong precedent, also calling Frigate Dena “a guest of India’s Navy”.

The warship, carrying 130 sailors, was sunken off the southern coast of Sri Lanka in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi said, “The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.” The post was reposted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry handle.