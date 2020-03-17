Indians in Iran: Can’t confirm whether 250 people are infected with COVID-19, says MEA

“The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran,” MEA said. (Representational Image) “The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran,” MEA said. (Representational Image)

Amid media reports claiming that over 250 Indians have tested positive with COVID-19 in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said they cannot confirm the development.

At a routine coronavirus status press briefing in the national capital today, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi was quoted as saying by PTI: “Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus.”

“The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran,” Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The MEA’s statement came hours after the Iranian government issued its most dire warning yet on the outbreak of the new coronavirus, suggesting that “millions” could die in the country if the citizens kept travelling and ignored health measures.

So far in India, 137 people have been tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said.

The infection claimed its third life in India today as a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. The man had returned from Dubai. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases in the country. Before this, a man in Karnataka and a woman in Delhi had succumbed to the infection. The government today also imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting the entry of all passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.

