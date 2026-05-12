Iran’s Araghchi, Russia’s Lavrov to be in Delhi for BRICS huddle

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have confirmed that they will be attending the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on May 14-15, sources said Tuesday.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will not be at the meeting since he has to be in Beijing for the high-stakes talks between visiting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, is likely to represent his country at the BRICS meeting.

The meeting in New Delhi is taking place at a time when the 11-member BRICS grouping has not been able to come to a consensus on the war in West Asia – the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran are part of the grouping and have not been able to agree on a common language on the conflict.