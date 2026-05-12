Iran’s Araghchi, Russia’s Lavrov to be in Delhi for BRICS huddle

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have confirmed that they will be attending the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on May 14-15, sources said Tuesday.
However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will not be at the meeting since he has to be in Beijing for the high-stakes talks between visiting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, is likely to represent his country at the BRICS meeting.
The meeting in New Delhi is taking place at a time when the 11-member BRICS grouping has not been able to come to a consensus on the war in West Asia – the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran are part of the grouping and have not been able to agree on a common language on the conflict.
With consensus eluding the grouping, Delhi issued a Chair’s summary on April 24 stating that “members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East (West Asia) and offered views and assessments on the matter”.
In early March, The Indian Express reported that Tehran had reached out to Delhi to take the lead in issuing a statement on behalf of the BRICS, currently chaired by India, condemning the US and Israeli strikes against Iran in the previous two weeks. This put Delhi in a diplomatic pickle given that it had not taken sides in the ongoing conflict.
Being hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Aragchi, Lavrov and other representatives of the participating BRICS countries are also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he leaves for the UAE and four nations in Europe.
Araghchi and Jaishankar have spoken at least seven times since the start of the war on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran.
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This will be Araghchi’s first visit to India since the war and he is expected to discuss the situation in West Asia, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While 11 Indian ships have been able to transit the strait and come to India, 13 ships are still stuck there.
India has been talking to Iran on the evacuation of Indian nationals from the country, as well as allowing Indian ships to transit the strait.
So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of more than 2,500 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes.
The BRICS grouping has Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (the original five) along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which host US bases and personnel, have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones. The fact that all three countries are in the BRICS has made diplomatic navigation difficult for India.
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India, which holds the rotational presidency of the grouping for 2026, is expected to host the summit of BRICS leaders later this year.
Apart from the war in West Asia, the Foreign Ministers will discuss the value and importance of multilateral and multipolarity in the international order, disrupted by Trump.
The US President has not been well-disposed towards the BRICS grouping. For Delhi, hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers also means navigating a diplomatic minefield.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More