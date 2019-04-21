Toggle Menu
Air India waives cancellation charges for Colombo flight tickets

Besides, the airline has requested passengers to report well in advance to clear security at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

Air India operates two daily flights to Colombo from the national capital while Air India Express flies a daily Chennai-Colombo flight. (Representational Image)

Air India has waived all charges for rescheduling and cancellation of tickets to and from Colombo till April 24 in the wake of terror attacks in Sri Lanka that has killed more than 200 people.

“In view of the situation in #Srilanka #AirIndia has waived all charges for rescheduling/ cancellation of bookings on its flts (flights) to/ from Colombo for travel till April 24, 2019,” the carrier said in a tweet.

Air India operates two daily flights to Colombo from the national capital while Air India Express flies a daily Chennai-Colombo flight, according to an official.

Over 200 people have died and more than 400 injured in a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

