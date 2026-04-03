SP’s Iqra seeks a day in every House session to discuss women issues

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Stating that comprehensive and meaningful discussions on issues related to women and child development are of utmost importance in Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to allocate a “dedicated day” in every session to discuss issues related to women and child development.
In her letter, Choudhary, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women, wrote that “these issues are not only integral to social justice and inclusive growth but also form the foundation of the nation’s future”. “It is encouraging that there is generally a broad consensus among members across party lines on these matters,” said the MP from UP’s Kairana.
“I respectfully submit that comprehensive and meaningful discussions on issues related to women and child development are of utmost importance in the House,” wrote the MP.
She said that “it is a matter of concern that due to constraints of time, such critical issues often do not receive the adequate attention they deserve in the House”. She wrote: “These subjects are largely non-contentious in nature and do not typically lead to divisive debates. Instead, they require focused deliberation to streamline processes, address challenges and set clear priorities. At present, insufficient time is allocated for policy discussions and public interest matters related to women and child development which limits the scope for in-depth deliberation.”
She requested Birla that at least one day in every session be designated as a dedicated day for “Women and Child Development”. “This will ensure structured and detailed discussions on policies, schemes, and challenges in this vital sector,” wrote the first-time MP, adding that “such an initiative will significantly enhance the effectiveness and people-centric nature of the proceedings of the House”.
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