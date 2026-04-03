SP’s Iqra seeks a day in every House session to discuss women issues

Stating that comprehensive and meaningful discussions on issues related to women and child development are of utmost importance in Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to allocate a “dedicated day” in every session to discuss issues related to women and child development.

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In her letter, Choudhary, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women, wrote that “these issues are not only integral to social justice and inclusive growth but also form the foundation of the nation’s future”. “It is encouraging that there is generally a broad consensus among members across party lines on these matters,” said the MP from UP’s Kairana.