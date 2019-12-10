Iqbal Mirchi case: ED files chargesheet against 16 people

The ED had claimed that Mirchi, who was a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, had various cases filed against him including for murder, smuggling of narcotics and arms as well as extortion, dating back to 1992. The ED had claimed that Mirchi, who was a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, had various cases filed against him including for murder, smuggling of narcotics and arms as well as extortion, dating back to 1992.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against 16 people including Dhiraj Wadhawan, promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), in connection with the alleged illegal dealings regarding the late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi’s properties in Mumbai.

The ED had in October arrested four accused, who are named in the chargesheet, claiming that they had a role in projecting Memon’s four properties in Worli as “untainted” and a deal was brokered to sell the properties in 2010 to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, allegedly linked with DHFL. The chargesheet also names Sunblink among the 16 accused.

The ED had claimed that Mirchi, who was a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, had various cases filed against him including for murder, smuggling of narcotics and arms as well as extortion, dating back to 1992. Mirchi subsequently left the country and was declared a proclaimed offender. Among his properties attached over the years by courts were three properties in Worli-Rabia Mansion, Maryam Lodge and Sea View.

The ED has claimed that an order to confiscate these properties as proceeds of crime was quashed after Haroun Yusuf, a British national, the first person to be arrested in the case, claimed that the Trust he was the chairman of owned the properties and not Mirchi. The properties were subsequently sold to Sunblink, the deal brokered by Ranjeet Bindra, also named as an accused. The ED also arrested Humayun Merchant, an alleged close aide of Mirchi and Rinku Deshpande, for his role in the deal.

The ED chargesheet contains details of the deal, to show how some accused had allegedly met Mirchi and his family members in London to facilitate the deal. The ED claims it has documents to prove how the ownership of the properties was manipulated to project them as untainted. The ED also has a list of 50 foreign properties belonging to Mirchi. While Merchant and Yousuf remain in custody, Deshpande and Bindra were granted bail last month.

