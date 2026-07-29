IPS trainee sent to judicial custody; fellow trainee claimed he tried to kill her

The alleged harassment had been underway since June 23, the complainant had said.

A local court has remanded a 33-year-old trainee IPS officer to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman IPS trainee in Hyderabad.

He has been booked on charges of rape, sexual assault, attempt to murder, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The accused, M Uday Krishna Reddy, was a constable with the Andhra Pradesh Police before he resigned from service in 2019 and cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. His journey from constable to IPS had made the news when he cracked the UPSC in 2024 and joined service in 2025.

According to the Hyderabad Police, he came into contact with the complainant when she responded to his Instagram post about his “journey towards success in cracking the IPS exam”. After exchanging numbers, the two allegedly entered into a relationship. “The relationship was marked with frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness and volatile behaviour,” a statement by Hyderabad Police read.