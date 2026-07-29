IPS trainee sent to judicial custody; fellow trainee claimed he tried to kill her

The accused, a probationer at the National Police Academy, has said ‘complaint and rumours against me are baseless and untrue’

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadJul 29, 2026 10:19 PM IST
‘They poured hot water, chilli powder on him’: Third case of ‘custodial torture’ emerges in OdishaThe alleged harassment had been underway since June 23, the complainant had said.
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A local court has remanded a 33-year-old trainee IPS officer to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman IPS trainee in Hyderabad.

He has been booked on charges of rape, sexual assault, attempt to murder, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The accused, M Uday Krishna Reddy, was a constable with the Andhra Pradesh Police before he resigned from service in 2019 and cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. His journey from constable to IPS had made the news when he cracked the UPSC in 2024 and joined service in 2025.

According to the Hyderabad Police, he came into contact with the complainant when she responded to his Instagram post about his “journey towards success in cracking the IPS exam”. After exchanging numbers, the two allegedly entered into a relationship. “The relationship was marked with frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness and volatile behaviour,” a statement by Hyderabad Police read.

“The accused repeatedly threatened to commit suicide, displayed weapons, insulted the complainant, made persistent remarks for multiple relationships and engaged in acts of harassment including throwing and damaging her laptop, creating fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without her consent,” the police statement claimed.

The NPA has not officially responded to the complaint.

According to the complaint, after she ended the relationship and married someone else, Reddy allegedly continued to harass her, stalking her online and threatening to release private chats to her family members.

The accused was arrested on a complaint filed by the woman and was produced before XXV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First-Class Ranga Reddy district. Hyderabad police noted that “appropriate legal action is being taken strictly in accordance with the law. The magistrate directed the accused to be in judicial custody for the next 14 days”.

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In her complaint dated July 18, the woman IPS trainee alleged that Reddy harassed her by sending “sexually abusive messages” on WhatsApp, and made derogatory comments about her in front of other trainees at the academy. The alleged harassment had been underway since June 23, the complainant had said. Reddy has rejected the allegations.

The complainant further alleged that Reddy repeatedly accused her of being “in a relationship with another trainee” on “completely baseless” grounds. She also alleged that he forcibly accessed her personal mobile phone after making her unlock the device, and “blackmailed me to show my personal messages to him”.

“On July 9… he restrained my movement and forced me to go to his room and grabbed me by my hair and tried to strangulate me…,” the complaint alleged. It further accused Reddy of having held a knife against the complainant’s neck and “did not allow me to leave his room”. She alleged that he “physically assaulted” her again on July 10.

“He recorded a private video without my consent or knowledge and sent it to my husband to blackmail me. He further tried to tarnish my image by false and degrading information,” she alleged in her complaint. An FIR was later registered.

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Following the registration of the FIR, Reddy wrote on his Instagram page, “The complaint and rumours against me are baseless and untrue. I fully trust the legal process and believe justice will prevail.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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