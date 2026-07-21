2 IPS trainees, harassment complaint, ‘suicide’ attempt: Case that rocked Hyderabad police academy

Police on Sunday booked M Uday Krishna Reddy under charges of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. Reddy has denied the allegations. (File Photo)

A trainee IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, who was accused of sexual harassment by another IPS trainee, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital after purportedly consuming an “unknown substance”.

Police on Sunday booked M Uday Krishna Reddy under charges of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. Reddy has denied the allegations.

On Monday, he allegedly attempted suicide, police said. “The incident happened at his brother’s house in Hyderabad,” a senior police officer said.

Reddy was a constable with the Andhra Pradesh Police before he resigned from service in 2019 and cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. His journey from constable to IPS had made the news when he cracked the UPSC in 2024, and he had even been congratulated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.