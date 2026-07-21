2 IPS trainees, harassment complaint, ‘suicide’ attempt: Case that rocked Hyderabad police academy

Constable who quit his job and cleared UPSC is now in hospital, a day after he was booked in a sexual harassment case

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadJul 21, 2026 05:20 AM IST
2 IPS trainees, harassment complaint, ‘suicide’ attempt: Case that rocked Hyderabad police academyPolice on Sunday booked M Uday Krishna Reddy under charges of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. Reddy has denied the allegations. (File Photo)
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A trainee IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, who was accused of sexual harassment by another IPS trainee, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital after purportedly consuming an “unknown substance”.

Police on Sunday booked M Uday Krishna Reddy under charges of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. Reddy has denied the allegations.

On Monday, he allegedly attempted suicide, police said. “The incident happened at his brother’s house in Hyderabad,” a senior police officer said.

Reddy was a constable with the Andhra Pradesh Police before he resigned from service in 2019 and cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. His journey from constable to IPS had made the news when he cracked the UPSC in 2024, and he had even been congratulated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Before he purportedly consumed the “unknown substance” on Monday, Reddy had written a note in which he claimed that the complainant had been “in a relationship with him”. He accused two other trainees of having instigated the complainant to lodge a false complaint.

July 18 complaint

The complainant had alleged that Reddy harassed her by sending “sexually abusive messages” on WhatsApp. In the complaint dated July 18, she also alleged that he made derogatory comments about her in front of other trainees at the academy. The alleged harassment had been underway since June 23, the complainant had said.

The complainant further alleged that Reddy repeatedly accused her of being “in a relationship with another trainee” on what she claimed were “completely baseless” grounds. She also alleged that he forcibly accessed her personal mobile phone after making her unlock the device. He “blackmailed me to show my personal messages to him”, the complainant wrote.

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“On July 9…, he restrained my movement and forced me to go to his room and grabbed me by my hair and tried to strangulate me…,” the complaint said. Reddy allegedly held a knife against her neck and “did not allow me to leave his room”. She added that he allegedly physically assaulted her again on July 10.

“He recorded a private video without my consent or knowledge and sent it to my husband to blackmail me. He further tried to tarnish my image by false and degrading information,” she alleged in her complaint. An FIR was later registered.

Following the FIR, Krishna Reddy wrote on his Instagram page, “The complaint and rumours against me are baseless and untrue. I fully trust the legal process and believe justice will prevail.” In the note found on Monday, he wrote, “She manipulated everything and said that I assaulted her, which is not true.”

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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