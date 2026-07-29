IPS trainee arrested in sexual harassment case that rocked National Police Academy

Both the complainant and the accused were probationers at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Hyderabad police have taken trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy into custody for allegedly sexually harassing another IPS trainee, senior officers said. Both the complainant and the accused were probationers at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad.

Reddy was a constable with the Andhra Pradesh Police before he resigned from service in 2019 and cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. His journey from constable to IPS had made the news when he cracked the UPSC in 2024, and he had been congratulated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

A complaint by the woman IPS trainee alleged that Reddy harassed her by sending “sexually abusive messages” on WhatsApp. In the complaint dated July 18, she also alleged that he made derogatory comments about her in front of other trainees at the academy. The alleged harassment had been underway since June 23, the complainant had said. Reddy has rejected the allegations.