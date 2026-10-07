AI training now must for IPS officers as Centre links cyber tech courses to appraisal

Courses on emerging technologies, evidence-based policymaking, cybersecurity fundamentals, the art of storytelling, and ChatGPT and generative AI tools will now be compulsory for IPS officers, and their performance on the iGOT Karmayogi platform will be reflected in their annual performance appraisal reports (APARs).

In a communication recently sent to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision followed a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) directive aimed at ensuring continuous, role-specific capacity building for officers of the All India Services, who will now have to complete prescribed courses on iGOT every year.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is a digital learning and capacity-building portal designed for civil servants and government employees.

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As the cadre controlling authority for the IPS, the Ministry of Home Affairs has selected 24 courses for its officers – six for each of four categories based on years of service. Of the six courses in each bracket, the first three are mandatory, will be linked to the annual performance appraisal reports, and will form the basis of a comprehensive assessment that opens only after all mandatory courses are completed, for the financial year 2026-27.

First bracket (up to nine years of service)

In this category, comprising officers from the 2018 batch onwards, the mandatory courses are an introduction to emerging technologies, search and seizure procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and cybersecurity fundamentals for leaders – offered by the Wadhwani Foundation, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and the National E-Governance Division of MeitY, respectively. The remaining three cover personal finance, feedback as a leadership tool, and handling of mobile devices at crime scenes

Second bracket (above nine and up to 16 years)

In this category, officers from the 2011 to 2017 batches will take an introduction to emerging technologies, an overview of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as it replaces the CrPC, and a foundational module on the interoperable criminal justice system, along with courses on managing and leading teams, noting and drafting, and mastering feedback.

Third bracket (above 16 and up to 25 years)

In this category, officers from the 2001 to 2010 batches are introduced to emerging technologies, evidence-based policymaking, cybersecurity fundamentals, the art of storytelling, ChatGPT and generative AI tools for government officials, and change management in digital transformation projects.

Seniormost category (25 years and above)

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Under this category, officers from the 2000 batch and all prior batches will take courses that overlap substantially with the preceding group, with the addition of a module on integrative wellness from Rashtriya Raksha University.