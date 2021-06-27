IPS officers hail govt’s J&K outreach, Article 370 abrogation

Fifteen retired IPS officers have lauded the government’s actions on Jammu and Kashmir— particularly the abrogation of Article 370—in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The list of officers includes former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, former Gujarat Cadre IPS officer Geetha Johri and former CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao. Ten of them are former DGPs.

The letter has termed the government’s actions “painstaking, courageous and decisive efforts at attempting to resolve the complex Kashmir issue”.

The Central government’s most recent initiative at reaching out to political stakeholders, in order to enhance trust is exemplary, the letter said.