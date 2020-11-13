IPS officer suspended over Vikas Dubey ‘link’

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur allegedly met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. (ANI/File)

The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday suspended IPS officer and former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo after a report by the Special Investigation Team into the rise of Vikas Dubey indicted his “nexus” with the gangster.

Deo was transferred from Kanpur and made DIG, Special Task Force (STF) on June 15. Three weeks later—on the night of July 2—eight policemen were killed in an ambush by Dubey and his henchmen when they had gone to arrest him at his village Bikru in Kanpur. Dubey was later killed in an alleged encounter while he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh.

“In its report, the SIT found Anant Deo guilty on various counts. On the basis of inquiry report, the government took the decision of suspending Deo,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The three-member SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, had submitted its 3000-page report to the government on November 4.

Sources said that the inquiry report also indicted police officials posted at Kanpur when Deo was SSP. The SIT found that rules were not followed when it came to issuing arms licences to Dubey’s associates, a source said.

Anant Deo, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was currently posted as DIG (PAC) Moradabad sector. He was moved out of the STF after the July 2 ambush.

Following the killing of the eight policemen, an audio clip of a purported conversation between then Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Mishra and Kanpur SP (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava just before the police raid at Dubey’s house had come to light in which Mishra, then posted as Circle Officer Bihor, can be heard making allegations against “former SSP Tiwari” (in an apparent reference to Anant Deo Tiwari), saying that he took Rs 5 lakh from the SO (station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari) to drop all inquiries against the SO.

Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in the botched raid.

A photograph of Deo with Vikas Dubey’s business associate Jaikant Bajpai was also circulated on social media following the incident. Bajpai was arrested for conspiracy in the murder of eight policemen.

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial commission formed to probe all the incidents linked to Vikas Dubey – beginning with the July 2 ambush, and killing of Dubey and his five associates in separate “encounters”– is still underway. Last month, Kanpur police filed a chargesheet against 36 people, including two policemen, in the Bikru ambush case.

