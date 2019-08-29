‘IPS officer’ seen touching Mamata’s feet, BJP says ‘police behaving like TMC cadre’

A video, purportedly showing a senior IPS officer in uniform, touching Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s feet, has triggered a controversy in West Bengal.

In the video, that has gone viral across West Bengal, 1996-batch IPS officer Rajeev Mishra was seen touching the feet of Banerjee near a sea beach, apparently at Digha in West Midnapore district during her recent visit.

As seen in the video, Mishra, who is posted as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Zone, takes a bite of a cake from Banerjee and then reach out to her to touch her feet. Sources claimed the video was shot during her recent visit to Digha. The Indian Express, however, does not independently confirm the video’s authenticity.

Mishra, who was earlier the Additional Commissioner of Police-III in Kolkata Police, was transferred as IGP, Western Zone, in 2016.

In the video, state minister Subhendu Adhikari and ADG, CM security, Vineet Goyal (IPS), are also seen along with Mishra, enjoying a small celebration.

When The Indian Express contacted Mishra, he said, “I am in (a) meeting… will talk later”, after which the call was disconnected.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised questions on the department over the video. BJP leaders said the incident was reflective of the fact that the police had ‘’totally surrendered’’ before the CM and were behaving as “party workers”.

“We have seen such incidents in Bihar and UP. Now the same thing is happening in Bengal. We already know here police work as party workers and this video is just another proof,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Ruling Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, remained tight lipped on the matter.

Last year in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer had knelt down before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and touched his feet like other disciples, marking a huge controversy. Prior to that in 2011, Mayawati’s personal security had wiped her shoes as she stepped out of her chopper in Auraiyya in 2011.

“Such actions must not be endorsed. It is not a proper behaviour for someone who is in uniform,” said a former senior police officer.