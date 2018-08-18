IPS officer facing corruption charges forced to retire in Madhya Pradesh

The letter, dated August 13, also asks the state government to hand over a cheque towards three months’ salary and allowances. The letter, dated August 13, also asks the state government to hand over a cheque towards three months’ salary and allowances.

A 1995-batch IPS officer, facing corruption charges, has been forced to retire by the Central government on grounds of non-performance, reportedly following a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The action comes just four years after the Lokayukta police raided some properties of Mayank Jain — the then IG (community policing) posted at police headquarters in Bhopal — in the state capital, Ujjain, Indore and Rewa. The anti-corruption body, which had then claimed to have received a slew of complaints against the senior police officer, unearthed details of disproportionate income and properties worth crores during the raid.

“The Central government, after careful consideration of the proposal of the state government and the performance of Mayank Jain, has come to the conclusion that the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest. The Central government has, therefore, decided to retire him prematurely from service,’’ a letter, signed by an additional secretary, reads.

The letter, dated August 13, also asks the state government to hand over a cheque towards three months’ salary and allowances.

A senior bureaucrat from MP, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that due process – evaluation of performance of officers who have either completed 20 years of service or 50 years of age – has been followed in the case. The action has been taken under Rule 16 sub-rule 3 of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

The bureaucrat, however, maintained that the early retirement order was irrespective of the raids. “A judicial process will take care of the raids, but the administrative action relates to non performance.’’

The state government will now have to intimate the Centre about the date on which the officer retires and send a copy of the notification retiring him from service. It had recommended early retirement for Jain, also a qualified doctor, to the Centre on March 3.

Jain did not respond to the calls or messages by The Indian Express.

