IPS officer allegedly consumes poison in Kanpur, rushed to hospital

An IPS officer posted in Kanpur was rushed to a private hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance on Wednesday morning. Surendra Kumar Das, who is SP (east) of Kanpur Nagar, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

The reason behind the alleged consumption of poison is so far unknown. DIG (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar said further details will be known only after the hospital releases a bulletin.

“We have got this information that Das is admitted to a hospital. However, we are not able to comment anything on this as we don’t know if its poison or anything else. Wait for the hospital report to come. The hospital might release a bulletin and only after that we would know what exactly has happened to Das,” DIG Kumar said.

Das is a 2014 batch IPS officer and was posted in Kanpur as SP (east) only last month on August 03. Das is also an Electrical Engineer by education.

