IPS officer accused of harassing woman, DGP orders probe

The father claimed that the IPS officer would ring up his daughter using different numbers.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has ordered an inquiry into a complaint by a retired government engineer on Twitter accusing a senior IPS officer of harassing his daughter by calling her late at night.

The 1997-batch IPS officer is posted in Prayagraj. The father sought the officer’s dismissal from service.

In tweet thread on Wednesday, the retired engineer also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi, the DGP, and the IAS and IPS associations. The complainant alleged, “(Name withheld) calls my daughter at night & threatens her. How safe are women in UP? Please take action against this corrupt officer.”

The UP Police tweeted in reply, “Cognisance of your complaint has been taken and the matter shall be inquired into. Kindly give a written application to @ghaziabadpolice.”

Ghaziabad police said they had so far not received any written complaint against the accused.

DGP Goel said the additional director general, PAC, has been asked to investigate the matter. Police said they had tried to get in touch with the complainant on Friday night but his wife asked them to come back in the morning.

On Saturday, a woman officer visited the complainant’s house and met his wife. “The wife even gave in writing that no such complaint was made,” the DGP said.

However, police haven’t yet been able to meet the father.

Police are also trying to trace the engineer’s daughter, who also lives in Ghaziabad. The police have learned that the woman was married. The officer was not available for comment as his phone was switched off.