Beaten, thrown out of house: Cook in FIR against IPL’s Shashank Singh, retired IPS father

Cricketer Shashank Singh after an FIR was filed against him and his father, in Bhopal, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

IPL cricketer Shashank Singh and his father, a retired IPS officer, have been booked in Bhopal after their domestic cook alleged that he was assaulted, abused and forced to transfer money after demanding the return of his mobile phone. The cricketer has denied the allegations.

The FIR was registered at Ratibad police station against Shashank, who plays for the Punjab Kings, his father, Shailesh Singh, and their driver.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar (31), a resident of Chokhandi Tumran Purwa in Rewa district, said he works as a cook and had travelled to Bhopal three days before the incident after being offered employment at Shailesh Singh’s residence through acquaintances.