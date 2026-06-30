Beaten, thrown out of house: Cook in FIR against IPL’s Shashank Singh, retired IPS father

Cricketer denies charge, says the domestic staff making the allegations was caught stealing

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJun 30, 2026 04:18 PM IST
Cricketer Shashank Singh after an FIR was filed against him and his father, in Bhopal, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)Cricketer Shashank Singh after an FIR was filed against him and his father, in Bhopal, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
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IPL cricketer Shashank Singh and his father, a retired IPS officer, have been booked in Bhopal after their domestic cook alleged that he was assaulted, abused and forced to transfer money after demanding the return of his mobile phone. The cricketer has denied the allegations.

The FIR was registered at Ratibad police station against Shashank, who plays for the Punjab Kings, his father, Shailesh Singh, and their driver.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar (31), a resident of Chokhandi Tumran Purwa in Rewa district, said he works as a cook and had travelled to Bhopal three days before the incident after being offered employment at Shailesh Singh’s residence through acquaintances.

He told police that he was promised a salary of Rs 15,000 a month, along with food and accommodation, and was also assured that he would receive help in securing a government job in the future.

“I agreed to stay there and started working,” he said.

The complainant alleged that soon after joining work, he was constantly criticised and his mobile phone was taken away.

“They kept finding faults in my work. The cook already working there was also abused. When I spoke about leaving the job, I was told, ‘Why did you come here if you don’t want to work?’ They took away my mobile phone,” the FIR quotes him as claiming.

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According to the complaint, on the morning of June 28, after preparing breakfast, he asked Shailesh Singh to return his phone.

“He refused. I became angry and went to my room,” Tomar claimed.

The FIR states that Tomar locked himself inside the room because he feared he would be assaulted. He alleged that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver entered the room and attacked him.

“After beating me, they threw me out of the house,” he alleged.

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He claimed he was forced to transfer Rs 1,000 from his mobile phone towards food and accommodation charges.

When contacted, Shashank said, “The allegation made against my family and us is completely baseless, and there is no truth in it. We have removed Vipendra after he was caught stealing in our home… The allegation of him getting beaten is completely baseless and malicious to spoil my and my family’s name.”

Additional DCP Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said, “The FIR was registered yesterday at Ratibad police station based on a complaint regarding an incident of assault. Three individuals have been named as accused in the case. The names include Shailesh Singh, his son, and their driver. His son, cricketer Shashank Singh, has also been named as an accused.”

“The victim has undergone a medical examination, and further action will be taken based on the medical report. If the medical report indicates any serious injury, action will be taken accordingly. Prima facie, the incident does not appear to involve a severe assault,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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