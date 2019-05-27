iPhones worth Rs 40 lakh stolen from Ahmedabad mobile store

Apple iPhones worth around Rs 40 lakh were stolen from a mobile store in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, police said. Unidentified men broke into ‘iVenus’ mobile store at Asian Square complex and made away with at least 35 iPhones, mobile accessories, and cash.

CCTV footage released by the police showed the accused breaking open cupboards inside a storeroom and rummaging through its contents. Footage from cameras outside the store also showed seven men leaving the complex, each carrying a gunny bag on their back.

iPhones worth around Rs 40 lakh stolen from ‘iVenus’ mobile store in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad. Police release CCTV footage of the theft. pic.twitter.com/SMdBnazId8 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 27, 2019

According to the complaint filed by Dhaval Patel, store manager of iVenus, the theft was discovered only around 10.30 am on Sunday, when two employees of the store found the shutter lock broken.

“On Saturday night around 9.30 pm, the store was closed by Hitesh and Raunka. Next day, around 10.30 am, when Kaustabh Patel and Puja Patel, two other staff members, tried to open the shutter, they found that the locks were missing. Upon opening the shutter, they found that the glass door was open and the theft security alarm was ringing. They immediately called on 100 number. We found that at least 35 iPhones and their accessories were missing from 8 cupboards in the storeroom along with Rs 1.5 lakh cash from the counter. Only 8 iPhones were left at the display box in the showroom by the thieves,” said Patel in his complaint to the police.

MM Jadeja, police inspector and in-charge, Vastrapur Police station said teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

“Based on the complaint sent by the store manager, a case has been registered under Indian penal code sections 454, 457 and 380 for trespass, house break in and theft. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused who broke into the showroom. We also have CCTV footage of the accused and we hope to catch the culprits soon,” Jadeja said.