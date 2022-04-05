IPCC report reiterates India’s stand on historic responsibility of developed nations for consuming carbon budget: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the Summary of Policymakers (SPM) and the Working Group III (WG3) contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), pointing out that the report reiterates India’s stand on the historic responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget. He called for the need of taking deep and urgent global emissions reduction.

The minister further added that the report, dealing with climate change mitigation and international cooperation, is a major contribution of IPCC to the global fight against climate change.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“The IPCC report underlines the need for deep and urgent global emissions reduction and justifies India’s emphasis on equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development,’’ Yadav said on Tuesday.

“The report also fully supports India’s view on the necessity of public finance for developing countries and the need for scale, scope and speed in climate finance,’’ he added.

The @IPCC_CH report underlines the need for deep and urgent global emissions reduction and justifies India’s emphasis on equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development. We welcome it. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) April 5, 2022

Yadav pointed out that the report specifically notes that “tracked financial flows fall short of the levels needed to achieve mitigation goals across all sectors and regions. The challenge of closing gaps is largest in developing countries as a whole.” It also stated that public finance falls short of the Copenhagen (reiterated when the Paris Agreement was signed) goal of USD 100 billion per year by 2020.

On climate finance, the report said, “Accelerated financial support for developing countries from developed countries and other sources is a critical enabler to enhance mitigation action and address inequities in access to finance, including its costs, terms and conditions and economic vulnerability to climate change for developing countries.’’

Among other important things, the report has underlined the need for deep and urgent global emissions reduction mentioning that four-fifths of the total carbon budget for 1.5 deg C temperature increase and two-thirds of the total carbon budget for 2 deg C warming has been already consumed, said the minister.

Both cumulative and per capita annual emissions rose during the pre-2020 period. Pre-2020 emissions reduction in developed countries has been insufficient in comparison to the developing world’s needs for sustainable development. Both historical cumulative emissions and per capita annual emissions show that India’s role, as part of South Asia, is minimal.

Yadav said that the report further justifies India’s emphasis on equity at all scales by reiterating social and economic transformation required for climate mitigation, managing negative consequences of climate mitigation on vulnerable populations, enabling just transition towards low-emissions development and ensuring sustainable development.

With a shrinking remaining carbon budget, the access to a fair share of this budget for developing countries has become an important question, he said adding that questions on changes in lifestyle brought up by the report, as instruments of mitigation, is a stand that India has already endorsed, particularly with the view of curbing “unsustainable consumption.”

India was instrumental in ensuring the inclusion of “climate justice” and “sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production” in the preamble of the Paris Agreement.