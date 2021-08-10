India has taken numerous steps to tackle climate change: Environment Minister

The ministry meanwhile said that developed countries have usurped far more than their fair share of the global carbon budget.

THE MINISTRY of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Monday issued a statement, saying India welcomes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav tweeted about the report saying that the report is “a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies’’.

“India under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modiji has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth. The IPCC report is proof of that,’’ he tweeted.

The ministry meanwhile said that developed countries have usurped far more than their fair share of the global carbon budget.

“Reaching net zero alone is not enough, as it is the cumulative emissions up to net zero that determine the temperature that is reached. This has been amply borne out in the IPCC report. It vindicates India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the world faces today,’’it said in a statement.

The report notes that the carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the dominant cause of global warming under all greenhouse gas emissions scenarios.

“India notes that the climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoons. The report brings out that the monsoon rainfall is expected to intensify in all ranges of the projected scenarios. Intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events including heat waves and heavy rainfall. India also notes that the GHG warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30%,’’ it said.

India’s cumulative and per capita current emissions are significantly low and far less than its fair share of global carbon budget. It has taken several initiatives over the past few years, including, the setting up of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster

Resilient Infrastructure, raising the domestic renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 and putting in place an ambitious National Hydrogen Mission.