IOC, ONGC, AAI do not employ sufficient local workforce: Govt

Central government entities including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) do not abide by Gujarat government’s labour norms

Central government entities including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) do not abide by Gujarat government’s labour norms that makes it mandatory for industries to employ locals as 85 per cent of their workforce, the government informed the state legislature on Tuesday.



In response to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, the state government said that it has attracted the attention of the erring firms towards the government’s notification dated March 31, 1995, in this regard.

Government officials hold meetings with such erring firms once in every six months and provides them with necessary guidance. Letters are also written to such firms periodically, the government added.



In reply to another question asked by Congress MLA Chandrikaben Bariya, the state government in a written reply said that while Phase-1 & 2 of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) complex at Hazira abides by the norm of employing 85 per cent locals in it’s workforce, RIL’s unit at Dahej has been found not complying with the employment norms, as on December 2020..