Thursday, October 11, 2018
INX Media PMLA case: ED attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, UK, Spain

ED said it has also attached fixed Deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 12:01:44 pm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and his firm in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, PTI reported.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of Indian assets in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a flat in Delhi’s Jorbagh. Foreign properties including a cottage and house in Somerset in UK and a tennis club located in Barcelona, Spain have also been attached as part of the same order.

ED said it has also attached fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL). All the assets are in the name of Karti and ASCPL, the firm allegedly linked to him, the agency said.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. The ED had grilled Karti in this case in the past.

On Monday, a Delhi court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram till November 1 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED. Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for November 1 after the counsel appearing for agencies sought an adjournment in the matter.

From PTI inputs

