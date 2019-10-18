Toggle Menu
INX Media case: CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son, othershttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/inx-media-p-chidambaram-tihar-jail-cbi-chargesheet-karti-indrani-mukerjea-6075807/

INX Media case: CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son, others

Besides Chidambaram, the chargesheet mentioned 14 others, including his son Karti and former media baron Indrani Mukerjea who later turned an approver in the case.

p chidambaram, p chidambaram inx media case, inx media case, chargesheet filed in inx media case, karti chidambaram, indrani mukerjea
Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (File)

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and former media baron Indrani Mukerjea were among the 14 persons who were named in the CBI’s chargesheet on Friday in the INX Media case, PTI reported.

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz the senior Congress leader till October 24 and had extended his judicial custody in the case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

In May 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister at the time.

The Congress leader has been in judicial custody at Tihar Jail ever since he was arrested on August 21 this year by CBI sleuths from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi. On September 30, the Delhi High Court denied the Congress leader bail, citing the “possibility” of him influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the former minister was arrested inside Tihar jail by the ED, which is probing charges of money laundering in the same case. Chidambaram has denied the ED’s claims of bank accounts or properties abroad.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Mukerjea, who was the former director of INX Media, had turned an approver in the alleged corruption case.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android