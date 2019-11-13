INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram’s judicial custody extended till November 27

A special CBI court in Delhi Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case till November 27.

Advertising

Because of the ongoing lawyers’ strike in Delhi, Chidambaram appeared in Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing from Tihar jail.

On November 1, the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s bail plea filed on medical grounds, but directed that he be provided clean surroundings, mineral water, home-cooked food and protection from mosquitoes. The court had also directed that the senior Congress leader’s health check-ups be conducted regularly.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 16, while he was already in Tihar jail after being arrested by the CBI for corruption in the INX Media case. The ED is probing allegations of money laundering in the same case.

Advertising

He has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21, and he has been in judicial custody since September 5.

The INX Media case is about alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval granted to INX Media when Chidambaram was finance minister. The CBI and ED have accused Chidambaram and his son Karti of taking kickbacks from INX Media owners Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea. Indrani, currently in jail for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, had in July turned approver in the INX case.

Karti Chidambaram is out on bail. Both Karti and his father have denied ever meeting Indrani Mukherjea.