INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court Monday challenging the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his bail petition in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, who was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day, was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that Chidambaram was in jail for around 90 days and his bail plea be heard either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We will see,” the bench told Sibal.

Chidambaram, who is in Tihar Jail under charges of corruption, was denied bail by the Delhi High Court Friday. His judicial custody will expire on November 27.

The INX Media case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. The CBI and ED have accused Chidambaram and his son Karti of taking kickbacks from INX Media owners Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody and on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail. The judicial custody was extended several times.