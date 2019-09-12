INX media case: Not in hurry to seek Chidambaram’s arrest now in money laundering case, ED tells court

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case, is not required to be arrested at this stage in the money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Thursday. The court reserved its order on Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in ED’s money laundering case for tomorrow.

The ED informed Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI’s corruption case and, therefore, not in a position to tamper with the evidence. It further said although his arrest is necessary in the money laundering case, it will be done at an appropriate time.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, said the ED’s submission is mala fide and “intended to make him suffer”. His lawyer also informed the court that the Congress leader can surrender whenever he wants as it is his right.

In May 2017, CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time. The ED later registered a case of money laundering in matter.