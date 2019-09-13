INX Media case: Will arrest Chidambaram at appropriate time, ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Thursday that the arrest of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case was necessary and it will do so at the appropriate time.

Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal moved an application, offering that the Congress leader will surrender before the court. After arguments, the court reserved its order for Friday.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Chidambaram’s application. He told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, “We have summoned six persons in connection with the case. Three of them were interrogated. We need to interrogate all six persons so that we may confront the accused (Chidambaram). He (Chidambaram) is not in a position to tamper with evidence since he is already in judicial custody. Will arrest him at appropriate time since thereafter only 15 days will be available with ED to interrogate him in custody.”

Sibal stated that the reasons given by the ED were an afterthought and told the court that the ED had come to Chidambaram’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

Sibal told the judge, “This is a mala fide, intent to punish me (Chidambaram) and make me suffer…The accused has always the right to surrender before the court. Nobody can stop that not even the prosecution.”

Mehta then told the court, “As of now we don’t want his custody. We will approach this court at an appropriate stage.”

In May 2017, the CBI registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter.