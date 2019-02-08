INX Media case: Want to be approver, Indrani Mukerjea tells court

INDRANI MUKERJEA, former director of INX Media, confirmed in a Delhi court Thursday that she had voluntarily moved her application seeking pardon as an accused and to make her a prosecution witness in the alleged corruption case where her co-accused include Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Mukerjea, who recently wrote to a Patiala House court in Delhi on this matter, appeared before the court through video-conferencing Thursday from the women’s jail in Byculla in Mumbai. She also requested the court to provide her with legal aid counsel.

The court set the next date of her appearance through video-conferencing on February 14.

“Since accused has requested to provide a legal aid counsel to her, let copy of the order be sent along with application seeking grant of pardon to Delhi Legal Services Authority, Patiala House Courts for appointment of a legal aid counsel for applicant/accused Indrani Mukherjea, as per rules,” said the court order.

Mukerjea is facing trial in Mumbai for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The Delhi court will determine whether Indrani has made the plea under fear, pressure or under the promise of any favour. As per procedure, the court will seek the response of the CBI following which it will then determine whether to allow Indrani’s plea to grant her pardon as an accused and make her a prosecution witness.

ED questions Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday questioned former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with the INX Media case.

Sources said Karti was questioned by ED officials about certain payments that flowed into companies allegedly linked to him after an FIPB approval was granted to the INX Media deal.

He was also questioned about certain revelations made by Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukherjea who, along with her husband, headed INX Media.

Chidambaram has earlier called the investigations against him and his son “political vendetta” and had said that they were an attempt by the government to “silence my voice”.—ENS