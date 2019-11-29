INX Media case: Supreme Court reserves order on Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on former Union minister P Chidambaram’s petition seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the plea and argued that “sufficient evidence has come on record that” the senior Congress leader “has been indulging in destruction of evidence and influencing witnesses”.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy that “three witnesses have given statement that the petitioner and his family members have pressurised them and asked them not to appear” before ED.

One of them, who was also part of the money laundering, had written to the agency stating that he does not want to be confronted with the accused, as the latter is a “powerful” person, Mehta said. The other two witnesses simply did not turn up.

Mehta submitted that to conceal proceeds of crime, the accused closed certain bank accounts and opened new ones. During the probe, it was found that two bank accounts of the petitioner’s son Karti Chidambaram in Metro Bank, UK, were closed, he said. As part of the cover-up operations, shareholding patterns and directors of shell companies set up to launder the ill-gotten money was changed, he contended.

The SC is hearing Chidambaram’s petition against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea.

The Congress leader has contended that although HC observed that he is not likely to flee or tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, the court denied him bail on the ground that the the alleged offence was grave. Gravity of offence cannot be the ground for denying bail, and if HC’s view was accepted then no undertrial would get bail in any case until the trial ends, Chidambaram told the apex court.

Opposing this, Mehta said gravity indeed had to be taken into consideration, especially in economic offences which “affects nation and national economy”.

During the probe, Mehta said, the agency recovered several details from digital devices of Karti Chidambaram and other accused which linked the accused to the alleged crime.

During the investigations, it had come on record that proceeds of the crime were used for investments in India and abroad, he said.

Chidambaram’s lawyers had said that only he was in jail while the other alleged co-conspirators in the case had got bail.

Countering this, Mehta said Karti had not got regular bail in the ED case. He had challenged certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in High Court, which, while taking it up, granted him protection from arrest. Mehta said the ED had challenged that in SC, as “the High Court order ought not to have been passed”.

“Karti, too, will have to be arrested when the (HC) order is vacated,. given the material the ED has found,” Mehta said.