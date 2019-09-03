INX Media case: Supreme Court extends Chidambaram’s CBI custody till Sept 5

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till September 5 in a case related to corruption charges in the INX Media case, PTI reported. Chidambaram’s CBI custody ends today after a Delhi local court extended it by a day on Monday.

“We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court,” a bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said while extending Chidambaram’s CBI custody. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, assured the court they would not press for interim bail for Chidambaram till then.

The top court said it would hear on September 5 Chidambaram’s plea challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court’s orders remanding him in CBI custody.

On Monday, the SC directed the trial court, which has been hearing the case against him, to extend his CBI custody for three more days in case it rejects his plea for bail.

This direction came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, pleaded that he should not be sent to Tihar jail. His CBI custody was ending Monday and if the trial court had sent him to judicial custody, he would have been moved to Tihar jail.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in clearances granted when Chidambaram was the Union Finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government. The CBI has opposed Chidambaram’s bail, as he is a “very powerful and influential person in public life and has been a former Home and Finance Minister of the country”.