SC lawyers protest denial of urgent hearing for Chidambaram

A group of Supreme Court advocates have protested against the Supreme Court’s denial of urgent hearing on Wednesday for former Union home minister P Chidambaram’s petition for interim bail in the INX Media case.

At least 140 lawyers practising in the Supreme Court, including senior advocates C U Singh, Meenakshi Arora and Harin P Raval, signed the statement and urged the Supreme Court Bar Association to pass a resolution against the court’s action. The lawyers also demanded that the Bar take up the issue with the Chief Justice of India urgently.

“The founders of the Constitution could never have imagined that the Supreme Court could deny urgent and immediate listing upon mentioning of a matter related to a senior member of the Bar,” the advocates said in the statement. “The denial of urgent listing in a matter of anticipatory bail of a senior member of the Bar leads us to conclude that the rule of law and democracy are in peril.”

The statement said that the Bar was disappointed that even a hearing was denied to Chidambaram, former minister and senior advocate, despite the court’s proactive stance in cases related to protection of personal liberty.

On Wednesday, a team of lawyers, including senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought an urgent hearing for Chidambaram after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail a day earlier.

However, a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana refused to grant urgent hearing and directed that the case files be placed before CJI Ranjan Gogoi. CJI Gogoi, who was presiding over the Constitution Bench in the Ayodhya case, did not hear the mentioning and rose for the day even as senior advocates waited in the courtroom.

Chidambaram was arrested late Wednesday night.