INX media case: SC serves notice to ED on Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking the probe agency to file a response on the bail plea of former Union Minister P Chidambaram arrested in connection with the INX Media money laundering case. The court has listed the matter for hearing on November 26.

Advertising

Chidambaram had moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order denying him bail in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

In his petition, Chidambaram stated that he had been incarcerated “for a continuous period of approximately 89 days”. The petition pointed out that the High Court order had stated that he was not a flight risk, nor was there any chance of him tampering with evidence.

The Congress leader said his ED custody was over on October 30, after which he has been in judicial custody but was never questioned during this period. The petition stated that there was, thus, neither any purpose to keep him in judicial custody any longer, nor had he been confronted with any witness while in ED custody.

Advertising

Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is being probed for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union finance minister at the time.

In May 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter.