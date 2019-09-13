INX Media case: Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender

A day after a Delhi court reserved its order in the INX Media case, it dismissed former finance minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram’s application to surrender on Friday. The former union minister is lodged in Tihar jail.

Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal moved an application, offering that former union minister will surrender before the court. The court reserved its order thereafter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary and will do so at the appropriate time.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Chidambaram’s application. He told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, “We have summoned six persons in connection with the case. Three of them were interrogated. We need to interrogate all six persons so that we may confront the accused (Chidambaram). He (Chidambaram) is not in a position to tamper with evidence since he is already in judicial custody. Will arrest him at an appropriate time since thereafter only 15 days will be available with ED to interrogate him in custody.”

In response to ED’s submission, Sibal informed the court that the Congress leader has the right to surrender and stated that the reasons given by the ED were an afterthought.

“This is a mala fide, intent to punish me (Chidambaram) and make me suffer…The accused has always the right to surrender before the court. Nobody can stop that not even the prosecution,” Sibal said.

In May 2017, the CBI registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter.