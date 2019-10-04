INX Media Case: Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram’s bail plea today

A day after a Delhi court extended his judicial custody, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Advertising

The plea has been listed before a bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Chidambaram moved the apex court Thursday contending that his continuing incarceration is in the “form of punishment”, and that the liberty of an individual cannot be denied on the basis of “anonymous and unverified allegations”.

Stating that “bail is the rule, jail is the exception”, Chidambaram said courts should frown on the attempt of the prosecution to use judicial custody as “a kind of pre-trial punishment”.

Advertising

On Thursday, the former union minister’s judicial custody was extended till October 17 in the same money laundering case.

However, the court accepted his request for home-cooked food once a day, for which he had moved an application on October 1 before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the CBI, told the court that he had “no objection to Chidambaram’s application” and would rather give his consent for the same.

Chidambaram was represented by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan.