INX Media case LIVE Updates: SC to resume hearing Chidambaram's plea seeking interim protection from arrest

P Chidambaram INX Media Case Today LIVE: Chidambaram on Tuesday told the top court that he has “no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged” by the ED. 

Chidambaram to SC: No account, property abroad, tell ED to show transcripts
Chidambaram has been remanded in CBI custody for four more days. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE updates: A day after the Supreme Court extended senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest by another day till Wednesday, the court will resume hearing today in the INX Media case. The former finance minister, who is currently in CBI custody, is seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Chidambaram on Tuesday told the top court that he has “no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged” by the ED.

In a rejoinder affidavit, filed in response to the ED claim that it had found “17 benami foreign bank accounts” used for laundering money and purchase of 10 properties, he said: “The Petitioner submits on oath before this Hon’ble Court and even at risk of facing perjury, if found to be not stating the complete truth, that he has no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged by the Respondent ED.”

The SC is hearing arguments of the ED and Chidambaram, who is seeking interim protection from arrest in the INX Media case. Follow LIVE updates here

P Chidambaram outside a CBI court on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On Monday a Delhi special court remanded Chidambaram in CBI custody for an additional four days till August 30 in the INX Media case. “Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating officer which he has to conduct within the framework of law… I am of the view that further police custody remand of accused P Chidambaram is justified and accordingly, the accused is remanded to further police custody till August 30,” the judge said.

He faced a setback in the apex court when the bench extended the interim protection from arrest for another day.

