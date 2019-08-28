INX Media case LIVE Updates: SC to resume hearing Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim protection from arrest

Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE updates: A day after the Supreme Court extended senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest by another day till Wednesday, the court will resume hearing today in the INX Media case. The former finance minister, who is currently in CBI custody, is seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Chidambaram on Tuesday told the top court that he has “no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged” by the ED.

In a rejoinder affidavit, filed in response to the ED claim that it had found “17 benami foreign bank accounts” used for laundering money and purchase of 10 properties, he said: “The Petitioner submits on oath before this Hon’ble Court and even at risk of facing perjury, if found to be not stating the complete truth, that he has no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged by the Respondent ED.”