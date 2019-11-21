INX Media case: On Chidambaram plea, SC issues notice to ED

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition by former Union minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.

Advertising

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi issued the notice and fixed November 26 to hear the matter next.

In his petition, Chidambaram stated that the HC order said that he was neither a flight risk nor was there any chance of him tampering with evidence. He said the only other co-accused to be arrested in the money laundering case, S Bhaskararaman, has already been granted bail.

Chidambaram said his ED custody was over on October 30, after which he has been in judicial custody and that he was never questioned during this period.