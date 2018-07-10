INX Media case: Missing written order on interim protection from arrest leaves Chidamabarm in a tizzy

P Chidambaram’s counsel mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, who listed it for hearing Monday itself. P Chidambaram’s counsel mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, who listed it for hearing Monday itself.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday rushed to the Delhi High Court after he found that his July 3 order of protection from arrest in the CBI’s INX Media case was not present in the written order though it was orally pronounced in the open court.

The leader’s counsel mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, who listed it for hearing Monday itself. The moment, the matter came up before the bench of Justice A K Pathak, senior counsel Dayan Krishnan and advocates Pramod Dubey and Arshdeep Singh, submitted that though the court on July 3 orally extended the interim protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader, but this did not find a mention in the written order.

They contended that they came to know about the same after the order was made available to them on Friday.

Justice Pathak considered the same and wrote in the order that the “interim order shall continue till the next date of hearing, that is August 1”. The CBI also did not oppose it.

On May 31, the former Finance minister had moved court seeking interim protection, fearing arrest in alleged INX Media corruption case. He was granted protection until July 3, which was extended on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd