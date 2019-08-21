INX Media Case Live Updates: Chidambaram’s plea to be heard in SC today, CBI visits his residence again

P Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: A day after the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the CBI Wednesday visited the former finance minister’s house for the second time in the last 24 hours. The probe agency left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at his Jor Bagh residence.

At around 6.30 pm Tuesday, the CBI officers reached Chidambaram’s residence but left soon after questioning the occupants. Later, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came to the residence and left after a few minutes. After failing to find Chidambaram at his residence, the CBI issued a notice to the former finance minister asking him to appear before the investigation officer “within two hours”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chidambaram’s legal team headed by Kapil Sibal approached the Registrar (Judicial) of the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. But the team was asked to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.

While dismissing his pleas, the Delhi High Court had said “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. Justice Sunil Gaur vacated his July 25, 2018 order granting interim protection from arrest in both the cases, which was being extended from time to time. “Both applications (seeking anticipatory bail) are dismissed,” the judge said.