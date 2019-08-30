INX Media case: Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till September 2

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s CBI custody was on Friday extended for three days till September 2 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, registered by Enforcement Directorate.

The former Finance Minister was presented at a CBI court today, on expiry of his 4-day CBI custody. During the hearing, the probe agency sought an extension of Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation by five days in the case. Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that it will rule on September 5 on the former FM’s plea for interim protection from arrest in the case registered by the ED.

During the previous hearings in the apex court, ED had opposed Chidambaram’s contention that the agency could not show any material it had not confronted him with.

His son Karti also arrived at the CBI court today. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, as well as senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, were absent. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appeared for Chidambaram.