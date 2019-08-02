INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram challenges ED eviction notice

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served an eviction notice to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, with regard to his Jor Bagh residence, Karti challenged the notice, saying it was in violation of the law.

Advertising

The house, in the name of Karti and his mother Nalini, had been attached by the ED last year in connection with its money-laundering probe into the INX Media case. The attachment was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following which the ED asked Karti to vacate his bungalow on Wednesday.

Challenging the notice in the Authority on Thursday, Karti said it was in violation of the law and alleged that “political vendetta” was behind the move. “The central government has been pursuing a politically motivated vendetta against the family of P Chidambaram, especially his son Karti and all persons even remotely connected to the appellant including his mother Nalini,” PTI quoted his plea as saying.

The petition contended that the order and the entire attachment proceedings in the case are “bad in law” and the notice under Section 8(4) PMLA is purely a “mala fide” exercise of power to “prejudice” him. The plea requested that the operation of the notice be stayed.

Advertising

The property was attached by the ED on October 10 last year, and confirmed by the authority on March 29, following which the directions were given, the notice said. In response to the developments then, Karti had called the order “bizarre and outlandish” and based on “crazy conjectures”.

“This is meant only to grab headlines. The order will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum,” Karti had tweeted.

In May 2017, the CBI filed an FIR naming, among others, Karti and INX Media for alleged irregularities in clearance from the FIPB to the media group for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. The CBI alleged that INX Media’s FDI proposal was “deceitful and fallacious” but was still granted approval “by virtue of influence exercised over them (FIPB) by Karti P Chidambaram”.