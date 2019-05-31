INX Media case: Special court to decide if Indrani Mukerjea can turn approver

The matter pertaining to former director of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, who has sought a Delhi court’s approval to turn approver in an alleged corruption case against her company and involving Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, will now be heard by a special court.

District Judge O P Saini on Thursday transferred the matter to Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj, who sought time to peruse the case file and listed it for hearing on June 7.

The approver application was heard on Wednesday by a CBI special judge, who sent the matter to the District Judge to mark it to the designated court which has the authority to deal with MPs and MLAs.

The court had refrained from taking a decision given that Karti is a Lok Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, in a separate case involving Karti and his father, former Union minister P Chidambaram, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged that the two “withheld information” from it and the CBI about eight bank accounts overseas during the probe in the Aircel-Maxis cases.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, informed the court that the Chidambaram’s owned a company called in Singapore called Advantage Strategic Consulting Pte which had received funds from a company registered in the British Virgin Islands and had been named in the Panama Papers leak.

Judge Saini, before whom the submissions were being made, however, granted time till August 1 to the ED to complete its probe into the foreign bank accounts. The court also extended its interim protection against the arrest of the two till the next date of hearing.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister under the UPA regime.