INX Media case: In HC, CBI opposes Chidambaram’s bail plea, calls him main conspirator

Opposing senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s bail plea in the INX Media case, the CBI on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the former Union minister was the “main conspirator of the entire offence”, adding that he is “not entitled to be released on bail”.

In its counter-affidavit filed in the High Court registry late on Friday, the CBI said, “It is a clear case of betrayal of public at large.”

The agency also said that mere assertion of the Congress leader that there is no flight risk in his case as he has roots in the society and has held high public office, are “not correct”.

The CBI also said that the 74-year-old “wields substantial and pervasive influence over the witnesses and has substantial potential of tampering with the evidence”.

“He (Chidambaram) is also not entitled for any other relief as prayed for. Thus, this Hon’ble Court, may be pleased to dismiss the present bail petition of the petitioner in the interest of justice and fair trial as the same is devoid of merits,” the affidavit read, which was filed in pursuance to the court’s September 12 direction.

The High Court is now scheduled to hear the bail application on September 23.