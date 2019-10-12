INX Media case: Enforcement Directorate seeks Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved a Delhi Special Court, seeking the custodial interrogation of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The agency’s move comes before his judicial remand in the corruption case runs out on October 17.

On the ED’s application, special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued a production warrant against Chidambaram (74) and directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it on October 14 at 3 pm.

Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody. Later, on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time and is set to expire on October 17.

The ED has sought Chidambaram’s custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Chidambaram and his son Karti on the ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also sought a response from Chidambaram and Karti on the agency’s plea seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail, granted by the special judge on September 5.

The judge said that he will hear the ED’s petition against the anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and his son, along with their appeal against discharge of DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanithi Maran and others in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis case, on November 29.