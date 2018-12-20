INX Media case: ED questions Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

Advertising

This is the first time he has been questioned in the case, which earlier saw his son Karti Chidambaram being arrested by the CBI.

ED sources said the former minister arrived at the agency’s office around 11:15 am along with his lawyer.

He was questioned for five hours. The sources said he was asked questions related to the FDI approval given for the INX Media deal when he was the finance minister.