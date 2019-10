The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday moved a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The investigative agency has said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case lodged by the CBI. The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.