ED arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case

Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after interrogating the former union minister at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Investigators of the central agency, who arrived at the jail around 8:15 am, were present in the premises for about two hours. They briefly grilled Chidambaram and arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency will now move the court to seek his fresh custody, PTI reported.

A team of ED officials who reached Tihar Jail told news agency PTI that they were following procedure after a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in the case.

Chidambaram’s wife Nalini and son Karti also visited him at the jail premises in the morning. The senior Congress leader is in judicial custody till October 17 in the corruption case filed by CBI.

After the court passed the order Tuesday, the ED sought the court’s permission to question him in some space available in Rouse Avenue court premises. But the court told ED that “it’s not of the dignity of this person that you interrogate and arrest him here in public view”.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram sought bail from the Supreme Court in the same case and claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to keep him behind the bars just to humiliate him.

His lawyers also questioned the findings of the Delhi High Court, which had rejected Chidambaram’s bail plea on September 30, based on three aspects — flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing of witnesses.