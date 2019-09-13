INX Media case: Delhi HC seeks CBI stand on bail plea of Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to know the CBI’s stand on former Union minister P Chidambaram’s plea for bail in the INX Media case, but turned down his request for home-cooked food in Tihar and to meet his family members daily.

Advertising

“Same food is available for everyone. Sorry,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal requested that home-cooked food be allowed to Chidambaram in jail.

Sibal replied, “My Lord, he (Chidambaram) is 74 years old.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said, “Even Chautala (Haryana former CM O P Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam) is old…. As a state, we can’t distinguish anyone.”

Read | PM Modi takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place

Advertising

The S-G apprised the court that Chidambaram’s family members are already visiting him in jail twice a week.

Chidambaram turns 74 on September 16 and will still be in Tihar as his judicial custody ends on September 19.

The court asked the CBI to spell out their stand on the Congress leader’s bail application within seven days. Chidambaram has alleged that the criminal proceedings against him is “borne out of political vendetta”.

The agency has been asked to place their response before the next date of hearing, September 23.

The court also declined Sibal’s request to hear the matter as soon as possible in view of the fact that Chidambaram’s judicial custody ends on September 19.

The judge remarked that he should have moved the bail application sooner. “When you can approach the Supreme Court on the same day, why not file the bail on the same day?”, referring to the Delhi High Court’s August 20 order rejecting the anticipatory bail plea.

Sibal, accompanied by senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Dayan Krishnan, Vivek Tankha, N Hariharan and advocate Arshdeep Singh, responded, “There were holidays in between and on the day their client was sent to judicial custody, it was already 5 pm…”

A second petition by Chidambaram, challenging the special judge’s September 5 decision remanding him to judicial custody in Tihar till September 19, was withdrawn.

During the hearing on the bail application, Sibal argued that the alleged offences against his client pertain to the 2007-2008 and an FIR was registered 10 years later. He argued that the charges of section 420 of the IPC can’t even be made out as he has no role.

Opposing this same, the S-G submitted, “We are at the pre chargesheet stage. The petitioner was arrested on August 21, the offences were committed in 2007. Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices.”

Advertising

He also apprised the court that Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the high court with the observation that “this is a very strong case”.